Deal

Two of our favorite SSDs are on sale today at excellent prices

Amazon is selling the 1TB SK Hynix Gold S31 for $89.24 and the 2TB Samsung 870 QVO for $180.

Contributor, PCWorld |

skhynixssdgolds31angle
SK Hynix

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you're looking for savings on a top-notch SATA SSD for your desktop or laptop, look no further. Amazon is selling the 1TB SK Hynix Gold S31 today for $89.24, which is awfully close to its all-time low of about $83. If you need a little more space, the 2TB Samsung 870 QVO is $180, down from $197. To get the SK Hynix deal, you'll need to clip the 15 percent-off coupon beneath the price on the product page.

The SK Hynix Gold S31 is our top pick as the best SSD for most people, offering some of the best speeds you can get in a SATA drive at an enticing price. In our review of the Gold S31, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars. "Given similar pricing, I’d opt for the Gold S31 over the vast majority of the 2.5-inch SATA SSDs on the market," our reviewer said.

If you need something a little roomier, the 2TB 870 QVO is our runner-up as the best budget SSD. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising it for its "great everyday performance." The 870 QVO's performance does drop off during big file writes, but for everyday use it's an excellent drive.

[Today's deal: SK Hynix Gold S31 for $89.24 and Samsung 870 QVO for $180 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes