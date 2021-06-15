Add NVMe speed to your PC with the Samsung 980 SSD for $60

If you need some zippy storage for an everyday desktop or laptop PC, we’ve found the deal for you. Amazon is selling the 500GB Samusng 980 m.2 SSD for $60, down from the usual $75. That’s an excellent price for fast NVMe storage that comes with Samsung’s excellent Magician SSD management software.

We reviewed the Samsung 980 in March, giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars. “The 980 is by far Samsung’s most affordable NVMe SSD yet,” we said. We recommend this NVMe drive for PCs doing basic everyday tasks like streaming video, browsing the web, playing video games, and working with office documents.

We didn’t rate the 980 higher only because it tends to take a big hit in performance during extremely heavy workloads. In our tests, encoding a movie with HandBrake, unzipping a file, and playing a movie at the same time saw the 980’s performance suffer. (That’s admittedly a crushing test, however.) For anything even remotely advanced it drops down to SATA SSD-level performance.

The Samsung 980 holds up just fine for everyday activities, though. If you don’t stress your computer with wildly intensive tasks, this SSD will help add a little more pep to its step, and today you can get it at a great price.

[Today’s deal: 500GB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD for $60 at Amazon.]