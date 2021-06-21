Razer’s legendary DeathAdder gaming mouse is just $20 right now

Millions of gamers around the world have a DeathAdder mouse on their desks, and for good reason—these streamlined mice fit comfortably in the hand and offer high precision. And right now, you can grab the DeathAdder Essential version for just $20, or 33 percent off the usual price during Amazon Prime Day.

This entry-level model sports a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, five programmable buttons, and mechanical switches that can endure up to 10 million clicks, according to Razer. For most people (especially eSports gamers, who prefer a lower DPI), these specs will hold up during many a play session, and without breaking the bank. It’s a favorite among the PCWorld staff’s hardcore PC gamers.

But if you want an even more precise version of the DeathAdder, or perhaps one that ditches wires, not to worry—much of Razer’s gear is also on sale during Amazon Prime Day, including the DeathAdder V2 and DeathAdder V2 Pro. In fact, if you’ve had a Razer item on your wishlist, you should dig into the full list of deals. Mice from the Naga and Basilisk lines are on sale for up to 50 percent off, too, as are BlackWidow and Huntsman keyboards, Kraken and BlackShark headsets, and more.

Amazon Prime Day’s discounts also include huge cash savings on PC components, laptops, TVs, and smart home gear, plus other tech gear, so be sure to check those out, too. Don’t have much time? Catch the best of the best deals in our main round-up, and keep an eye out for updates as we find more bargains.

[Today’s deal: DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $20, plus big savings on other Razer gear]