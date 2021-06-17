Dive into VR with the wire-free, standalone Oculus Quest 2 for $250

If you want to step into virtual worlds without the need for an expensive PC, Oculus’s standalone, wire-free Quest VR headsets are the way to go for most people—especially today. Target is selling the 64GB Oculus Quest 2 for $250Remove non-product link. That’s $50 off the price at other retailers. To get the deal, and see the sale price, you have to put the Quest 2 in your shopping cart.

We haven’t reviewed the Quest 2, but we loved the original, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. The newer version has better resolution, it’s lighter, and has more RAM. The one potential downside is that you need a Facebook account to use it. Oculus is also experimenting with injecting ads into apps, because, well, Facebook.

The Oculus Quest 2 features redesigned touch controllers with improved ergonomics. The headset itself offers a1832-by-1920 resolution per eye, and support for refresh rates up to 90Hz. That maximum refresh rate is actually going up to 120Hz with the upcoming v28 update. (Faster is better for virtual reality.)

On top of the ability to play games with the Quest 2, you can use it to manipulate your PC’s desktop inside the VR space. In addition, the new update will let you pair the Logitech K830 keyboard to your Quest 2 so that the K830 appears in your virtual space while using Infinite Office.

Whether you want it for work or play (or both) the Oculus Quest 2 is available right now at a good price.

[Today’s deal: 64GB Oculus Quest 2 for $250 at Target.Remove non-product link]