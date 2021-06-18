News Analysis

The Full Nerd: ep. 181: AMD Advantage Laptops and E3!

Ryzen plus Radeon equals one yummy Asus laptop, and everything you need to know about this year's E3 game show.

'AMD Advantage' Laptop Review, E3 2021 For The PC, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 181   (02:01:19)
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngAlaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and Brad Chacos talk about the all-AMD Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop, and what was hot at E3.

The Full Nerd crew kicks it off with talk of the all-AMD Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop, which features a Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M. Gordon breaks down what the laptop is good at, what it's not good at, and whether it's a good buy.

With E3 in full swing, the crew dishes out all of the important gaming news to come out of the show.

Finally, the crew answers live audience questions.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 180 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Pocket CastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

