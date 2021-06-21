Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

If it’s time to upgrade your phone, today’s Prime Day discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5GRemove non-product link, which drops it down to $600 from an $850 list price, will get you a ton of features without breaking the bank.

This factory-unlocked flagship phone features an intelligent battery monitoring system, so you can use your phone all day without needing to recharge. Its camera allows you to record video in 8K, while a 64-megapixel camera allows for high-resolution photos. You can also take advantage of the camera’s awesome zoom features, including Zoom Lock to keep your shot steady.

In our review, we called the Samsung Galaxy S21 “one of the best $800 phones [we’ve] ever used,” and noted its strong battery life and performance and “fantastic” screen as reasons to buy. This on-sale version boosts its feature set even more with 5G capability.

[ Today’s deal: Samsung Galaxy S21 5GRemove non-product link for $600 ]