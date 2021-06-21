These Lenovo laptops are $530 and $580, more than 20% off, at Office Depot

Office Depot is combating Amazon’s Prime Day deals with three days of its own deals (June 21 through June 23). Two of the best we saw were these Lenovo IdeaPad laptops, which are discounted by more than 20 percent, bringing them within reach of budget users.

The first deal is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (81YQ0003US), which at $529.99 is 22% off its list price of $679.99Remove non-product link. It sports a Ryzen 7 4700U CPU, which is no slouch in the CPU department even if it’s technically the prior generation. (AMD’s Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs are trickling out slowly, so you have fewer choices there anyway.) Its configuration includes 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The latter is scant storage space, so keep that in mind if you’re a packrat. The 15.6-inch display has a good Full HD resolution (1920x1080 pixels), and the laptop has plenty of ports, including a media card reader and HDMI. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless technology. There’s even a privacy shutter on the webcam. Because of the larger size you get a dedicated numeric keypad, but the flipside is a heavier weight, north of 3.5 pounds.

See even more deals in our roundup of the best Prime Day deals on tech in all categories.

The second deal is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i (82H80029US), which at $579.99 is 27% off its listprice of $789.99Remove non-product link, a fat discount. This laptop sports Intel’s latest 11th-gen mobile CPU family, specifically the Core i7-1165G7, a strong performer with a good 8GB of memory to work with. Like the IdeaPad 5 above, the IdeaPad 3i also offers a 15.6-inch, Full HD display, the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking; a host of ports and slots, and a webcam privacy shutter. The two caveats here are that the storage is a 1TB HDD—extremely roomy, but not as fast as an SSD—and the weight is on the heavy side as well.

Either of these laptops would be a good deal for a budget user, with compromises that aren’t too painful.

Today’s deals: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 for $529.99 at Office DepotRemove non-product link, and Lenovo IdeaPad 3i for $569.99 at Office DepotRemove non-product link]