Deal

Get a 1TB NVMe SSD for under $100, and other big deals on storage

New for this year: Several large capacity drives have tumbled in price at last.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

crucial p2 2tb ssd
Crucial

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

File sizes only keep increasing, making it easy to fill modestly sized storage drives fast. If you’ve been wanting to expand the storage in your laptop or desktop PC, now’s the time to do it—Amazon (and its competitors) have a whole slew of SSDs and hard-disk drives on sale during Prime Day.

The splashiest deals encompass a couple of 1TB NVMe SSDs for under $100, Samsung’s popular SSDs available at all-time lows, and ultra-affordable 3.5-inch drives:

Equally as eye-catching are the inclusion of deals on high-capacity SSDs. For the longest time, capacities above one terabyte have remained sticky, inching down in tiny increments. But Amazon Prime Day’s discounts have temporarily upended that, making bigger drives affordable. Case in point: Right now, you can get a 4TB Samsung 870 QVO for $322.99 and a 4TB WD Blue for $379.99, both all-time low prices that work out to less than $100 per terabyte. Even the top-tier 2TB Samsung 980 Pro, a PCIe Gen4 drive that boasts blazing speeds and a premium price tag, is down to a cool $330.

Fans of spinning platter drives have plenty to dig into, as well, whether you’re looking for a performance-oriented HDD, high-capacity models, or a drive designed for long-term use in a NAS. You can find those deals and our full list of storage bargains in our roundup of Amazon Prime Day PC component deals (including smaller capacity drives), so be sure to check out all the details. Prices last should last through both days of the Prime Day extravaganza—or until stock runs out.

[Today’s deal: Prime Day storage blowout—$92 1TB NVMe SSD, $54 Samsung 870 EVO, $40 2TB 3.5-inch HDD, and more]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes