Prime Day deal: Acer's radical ConceptD Ezel is 40% off

One of the earliest Prime Day notebook PC deals is also one of the best: Acer’s ConceptD 3 Ezel is on sale at Amazon for $899.99, 40 percent off, right now.

Here’s why you’ll want to consider buying it: the steep discount, the light-gaming-friendly Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU inside, and the odd, wonderful floating display that hovers ergonomically over the keyboard.

Acer’s ConceptD 3 Ezel isn’t quite a one-off. We saw this creator laptop as the ConceptD 7 Ezel in 2019, and went hands-on with the ConceptD 7 Ezel laptop (pictured above) early in 2020. We’ve seen different takes on tablets and convertibles, from Microsoft’s Surface Book to the Surface Pro, and this is something different. We even rated an earlier ConceptD 7 Ezel as the best content-creation laptop of 2019 on PCWorld’s “The Full Nerd” podcast.

To be clear, what Amazon is offering is a lower-priced alternative to that earlier laptop: It’s the ConceptD 3, as opposed to the ConceptD 7. The ConceptD 3 Ezel CC314-72G-72SX on sale at Amazon leverages last-gen parts: a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor sits alongside the GeForce GTX 1650H GPU, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD.

It’s the folding 1080p display that sells this particular laptop. Two hinges allow the display to rotate into a traditional clamshell mode, or go completely flat into tablet mode, but with the keyboard safely underneath instead of upside-down.

We don’t have a formal review of the ConceptD 3 Ezel, but it’s fair to say that we were impressed by the earlier design. Actual reviews on Amazon are slightly more mixed, with some wondering about pen input. Others, however, simply love it. The polarized opinions may explain the steep discount. We’d recommend that you take a look.

