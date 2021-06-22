Deal

Need audiobooks? Save 53% on an Audible Premium Plus membership on Prime Day

Try Audible, the world's largest audiobook library, for $6.95 per month for four months.

Contributor, PCWorld |

newsroom fallback 2x
Audible

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Tuning into an audiobook can liven up any commute, workout, or day at the office (don’t tell your boss!). And today Amazon Prime members can get a subscription to Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 per month for the first four months, a savings of 53%.

Audible boasts the world’s largest library of audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment options. With this subscription, you’ll get a credit for one free audiobook title per month, at any price point, and even if you cancel, these titles are yours to keep.

You’ll also get access to ad-free podcasts and the Plus Catalog, which includes a wide variety of wellness programs, podcasts, audiobooks, and more, for no additional cost. If you decide to keep your subscription past the four-month mark, your subscription will cost $14.95 per month.

Today’s deal: Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 per month 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes