Need audiobooks? Save 53% on an Audible Premium Plus membership on Prime Day

Tuning into an audiobook can liven up any commute, workout, or day at the office (don’t tell your boss!). And today Amazon Prime members can get a subscription to Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 per monthRemove non-product link for the first four months, a savings of 53%.

Audible boasts the world’s largest library of audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment options. With this subscription, you’ll get a credit for one free audiobook title per month, at any price point, and even if you cancel, these titles are yours to keep.

You’ll also get access to ad-free podcasts and the Plus Catalog, which includes a wide variety of wellness programs, podcasts, audiobooks, and more, for no additional cost. If you decide to keep your subscription past the four-month mark, your subscription will cost $14.95 per month.

Today’s deal: Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 per monthRemove non-product link