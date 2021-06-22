These true wireless Sony earphones are only $88 (that's nearly 60% off)

Wireless earphones have become pretty much standard, so now is the time to upgrade from a wired set—and you don’t have to buy AirPods for great sound. Today on Amazon, you can grab Sony’s WF-SP800N noise-canceling headphones for $88Remove non-product link at an amazing Prime Day discount, down from a list price of $200.

These earbuds offer digital noise cancellation, so you can block outside noise without needing clunky over-the-ear headphones. They also feature a battery life of up to 9 hours of playtime, boosted to 18 hours with their carrying case, and an even longer battery life with noise-canceling turned off. An IP55 sweat- and splash-resistance rating means you can take them on all your outdoor adventures worry-free, while a built-in microphone, easy touch sensor controls, and compatibility with Alexa add even more convenience to your listening.

These headphones average 4.2 stars out of 5 across nearly 3,000 user reviews on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: Sony’s WF-SP800N noise-canceling headphones for $88Remove non-product link. ]