Rock out on your runs with Anker's true wireless earbuds for just $20

Going for a run with wired headphones is a terrible experience. The wires get in your way and the headphones often pull out of your smartphone, halting your well-curated “running is terrible” playlist. But some people deal since wireless earbuds can be expensive. Not today. Newegg is selling the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds for $20Remove non-product link. That’s way down from the $60 MSRP, and even better than other sales around the web right now that are closer to $30. Newegg’s deal ends on Sunday.

The Liberty Air X buds come with a charging case that promises up to 28 hours of playtime before it needs a recharge. The earbuds alone support up to 7 hours before requiring a recharge.

These earbuds use graphene drivers, which the company says are 35 percent lighter than traditional driver diaphragms. Anker says these earbuds offer a wider soundstage than earbuds made with more conventional materials.

The Anker Liberty Air X uses noise reduction technology to make your voice easier to hear during calls in noisy environments. They also have integrated touch controls for controlling music playback as well as answering calls.

They’re a nice set of earbuds, and for just $20 they’re well worth a shot.

[Today’s deal: Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds for $20 on Newegg.Remove non-product link]