Apple's AirPods are just $100 for Prime Day

Rocking out to tunes on your iPhone with Apple’s own earbuds is a lot cheaper today. For Prime Day—today—Amazon is knocking down the price tag on most AirPods. Top of the list are the second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case for just $100 (Amazon takes another $19.01 from the sale price at checkout). The final price is close to $30 off what these AirPods have been going for lately.

We reviewed the second-generation AirPods in 2019, giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We praised these AirPods for the H1 chip that offers tight integration with iOS, including hands-free Siri use, and they’re also comfortable and easy to use. For just $100, the second-gen AirPods are no-brainers for iPhone users.

If you don’t like the idea of a wired charging case, you can pick-up the same AirPods with a wireless charging case for an extra $50. Amazon has had these AirPods on sale for a few days now, but it’s still a better deal than the usual $200 that Apple charges for them.

Finally, we have the AirPods Pro for $190. These AirPods have been going for $197 lately and Apple usually sells them for $250, meaning Amazon’s current price is $60 off the MSRP. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award for their good sound, excellent design, active noise canceling, and transparency mode that allows some environmental noise into your listening experience.

If you’ve always had your eye on some AirPods to go with your iPhone, today is the day to get them.

[Today’s deal: AirPods with wired charging case for $100 at Amazon.]