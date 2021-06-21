This 15.6-inch, quad-core Acer Aspire 5 is just $300 for Prime Day

It's Prime Day, and you've been hoping to snag a good deal on a grab-and-go laptop, here it is. The online retailer is selling a Ryzen 3-powered version of the Acer Aspire 5 for $300, or $100 off the usual price for Prime members. This deal lasts until the end of day on Monday, June 21.

This particular Acer Aspire 5 model is a smart, budget-minded choice for everyday computing chores such as web browsing, email, productivity applications, running a PowerPoint presentation, or kicking back with a movie at the end of the day. And thanks to built-in Alexa, you can check your calendar, create lists, play music, check the weather, and more, all using voice commands.

Acer loaded this laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM (a little cramped, but reasonable given the budget price point), and a speedy 128GB NVMe SSD for storage (ditto), while the quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 3350U should deliver enough horsepower for daily computing tasks. For ports, the laptop has two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, one USB 2.0 (good for connecting a mouse or a printer), HDMI out, ethernet, and a headphone jack. You also get a couple of nifty bonuses for such an inexpensive laptop: a backlit keyboard and a Windows Hello-compliant fingerprint reader.

Out of the box, this Acer Aspire 5 is running Windows 10 in S Mode, which means it can only run pre-installed applications and Windows Store apps. That said, if you'd like the full Windows experience, it's easy to make a one-way upgrade; check out our tutorial on how to switch out of Windows 10 in S Mode to the full Windows 10 Home.

