Get this Lenovo Flex 14-inch convertible laptop at its best price yet

Grab yourself a beautiful touchscreen convertible laptop at its best price ever. For Prime Day 2021, Amazon is selling the 14-inch Lenovo Flex 5 for $500. This touchscreen laptop usually sells for $630 to $650. As this is a Prime Day deal it only lasts for today Monday, June 21.

The Lenovo Flex 5 is is slim and built to be a workhorse. It has a 14-inch 1080p screen and is packing a Ryzen 5 4500U APU. That processor has six cores and threads, a base clock of 2.3GHz and a boost up to 4GHz. It has 16GB of RAM to keep crunching those spreadsheets, and a blazing fast 256GB NVMe SSD.

Amazon says this version of the notebook comes with a digital pen for use with Office and other applications. As this is a convertible you can type on it in standard clamshell mode or bend into tent mode for touchscreen awesomeness on a tabletop. It weighs a measly 3.64 pounds and is under an inch thick.

The webcam supports 720p video capture and has a privacy shutter for added protection. It also has two standard USB ports and Type-C port (no word on the USB generation), and an HDMI port. Lenovo says you can get up to 10 hours of battery life from this device, and it has 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

This is an excellent option for stylus lovers who need something portable and versatile.

[Today’s deal: 14-inch Lenovo Flex 5 for $500 for Prime Members on Amazon.]