Save $55 on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for Prime Day

The Kindle Paperwhite is a celebrated e-reader for good reason, and today you can grab one of your own at a Prime Day discount. The 32GB ad-supported Kindle PaperwhiteRemove non-product link, which also comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited, is $105 today, down from a list price of $160.

This Kindle makes it easy to read both indoors and outdoors with adjustable lighting and a glare-free screen. It’s also waterproof, which makes it an even better option for outdoor reading. You’ll also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, so you can read over 2 million eBooks, though you’ll want to make sure to cancel that subscription before it auto-renews if you don’t want to end up paying for it.

In our Paperwhite review, we said that “[the Kindle Paperwhite’s] premium features, reasonable price, and wide variety of content make it the best e-reader for most people.” We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and called out its ultra-portable design, crisp display, and waterproofing as some of the best reasons to buy.

[ Today’s deal: 32GB ad-supported Kindle PaperwhiteRemove non-product link for $105 ]