Need a gaming monitor? These Prime Day deals should not be missed

Gaming on a standard 60Hz 1080p office monitor is fine-ish, but if you’ve never played on a true gaming monitor you have no idea what you’re missing. But today you can upgrade to a dreamy monitor on the cheap. For Prime Day 2021, Amazon has a bunch of monitors and other PC components on sale including a few all-time low prices on jaw-dropping displays.

Here are four gaming monitor deals not to be missed today.

Let’s start with the most expensive monitors and work our way down. Amazon is selling the incredible 49-inch Samsung CRG9 for just $900. We say “just” because that’s the all-time low price and $300 below the $1,200 non-Prime price. This QLED, VA panel is nuts. It has a 5120-by-1440 resolution, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits for eye-popping HDR, and a crazy ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. It also has a nice gentle 1800R curvature, and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. Of course, it supports FreeSync for buttery smooth visuals.

Next, we have the 34-inch BenQ EX3501R for $522.49, down from its usual selling price around $650. It’s not the all-time low, but only about $23 off that best price. This display features 3440-by-1440 resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a maximum refresh rate of 100Hz, HDR support, and FreeSync.

We can’t talk about good monitors without mentioning a model from the Samsung Odyssey G5 lineup. This 34-inch G5 is just $420 down from $600. It’s another VA panel with a 1000R curve, a one millisecond response time, a refresh rate up to 165Hz, and FreeSync.

For something a little more modest check out the 27-inch ViewSonic Elite XG270Q for $336, another all-time low. This monitor has the more standard 2560-by-1440 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. This is an IPS panel with a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz and a 1 millisecond response time. It supports Vesa HDR400 and it’s also rocking FreeSync. ViewSonic recommends this display for Esports, but any gamer will be very happy with a responsive 27-inch monitor like this.

Those are just some of the deals on offer for Prime Day 2021. Check out PCWorld for regular updates on today’s online deal madness.