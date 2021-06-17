Shop Fitness Gifts for Dad from Tempo

Shop Tempo Father’s Day Gifts

With Father’s Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to buy a Father’s Day last-minute gift and Tempo has you covered. For all the fitness dads out there, you can purchase the perfect fitness gift - a new workout center from Tempo to help assist him in achieving his fitness goals. If you are looking for a unique gift for dad, look no further.

Fitness Gifts for Dad from Tempo

The Tempo Studio is a great gift for active fathers as it is more than just indoor workout equipment. With personalized plans, form feedback and a sleek design created to take up as little space as possible, Tempo is an ideal choice for your dad. Read more to learn about the specifics and how you can purchase additional accessories for an even better workout.

Free Trial

Tempo offers a 30-day free trial for your dad to test out the product and should he not be fully satisfied, he can return it within 30 days to receive a full refund.

White Glove Delivery

Skip heavy lifting and long lines because the Tempo team will deliver the equipment to your house directly where they will also unbox, place it and help you set it up anywhere you would like.

3-Year Warranty

Tempo has you covered as every Tempo Studio comes with a 3-year limited warranty for you and your peace of mind.

Personalized Classes

Once set up, your dad can choose the right workout for him, choosing from hundreds of personalized classes just for him. Some of the most popular workouts include cardio, HIIT, yoga, boxing, strength, and mobility. There is also a wide variety of coaches, so he can feel comfortable with different trainers for all his workouts.

Accessories

While the Tempo Studio comes with everything your father needs to start right away, including weights and bars, accessories are available to add on for an advanced or more specialized workout. Choose from folding benches, squat racks, kettlebells, additional plates and barbells, yoga blocks and straps, resistance bands, and heart rate monitors. Mix and match to provide your dad with a personalized home studio.

If this sounds like the perfect gift for someone in your life, then order today with one of our Tempo promo codes. Plus, for a limited time, you can get up to $400 off all bundles when you apply this coupon. Hurry, this is only valid through Father’s Day. Visit PCWorld Coupons if you want to see more gym gifts to give your dad, plus check out other Father’s Day gifts to make this a memorable day for him.