PCWorld's June Digital Magazine: How to spot an online scam

In the June issue

This month, find out how to spot an online scam, we recap the Intel Tiger Lake H CPU launch for gaming notebooks. Plus, check out our Surface Laptop 4 review.

Other highlights include:

News : Samsung's new Galaxy Book Pro laptops are thin, light, and smart. Why Microsoft is killing a favorite Windows 10 feature



: Samsung's new Galaxy Book Pro laptops are thin, light, and smart. Why Microsoft is killing a favorite Windows 10 feature Tested: Is Ryzen 5000 battery performance really that bad? Plus, how fast Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip for PCs is

Is Ryzen 5000 battery performance really that bad? Plus, how fast Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip for PCs is Crucial BX500 SATA SSD review: An affordable upgrade drive

An affordable upgrade drive Hands-on: Xbox Cloud Gaming for the web brings Xbox gaming to your browser

Xbox Cloud Gaming for the web brings Xbox gaming to your browser 8BitDo Pro 2 review: The best 'Pro' controller for $50

The best 'Pro' controller for $50 Here's How: How to see what Google knows about you, and delete it. Plus, Windows 10's Clipboard History is the best little tool you're not using

Video highlights

Watch: Confused about the different types of SSDs? Not sure which one you should put in your PC? Alaina breaks down the speeds and feeds as well as the form factors that you need to know about when making your decision.

