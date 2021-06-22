Deal

Get 5TB of portable external hard drive storage for less than $100 right now

Best Buy via eBay is selling a 5TB WD easystore external hard drive for just $95.

Amazon isn’t the only place to find deals today. Best Buy has a great sale on its eBay page right now: a 5TB WD Easystore portable external hard drive for $95. That’s $84 off the MSRP, and about $35 cheaper than the 5TB WD Elements, which is basically the same drive.

With 5TB of storage, you’ll have more than enough room for a media library with enough space left over for regular backups via Windows 10’s File History.

This drive uses a USB 3.0 interface, which is almost certainly USB 3.1 Gen 1. That means it won’t delivery blazingly fast data transfers—think 5Gbps tops, versus 10Gbps for USB 3.1 Gen 2—but that’s still good enough for bulk storage and media. As with other WD drives, the Easystore comes bundled with auto-backup tools for your data, photos, videos, and documents, and it's compatible with Apple's Time Machine utility.

The compact Easystore weighs in about half a pound, perfect for connecting to a laptop while on the go, or adding to your tower of power at home without taking up too much space.

[Today’s deal: 5TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $95 on eBay via Best Buy.]

