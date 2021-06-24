Deal

Need a second laptop? This 14-inch Asus Chromebook is just $179 right now

Walmart is selling this Intel-powered Asus C423 Chromebook for $90 under the MSRP.

It’s crazy how useful Chromebooks can be. They boot up quickly, surf the web like a dream, and run Android and Linux desktop apps when you need them. Chromebooks also deliver plenty of bang for the buck, especially the one we found today: this Asus C423 14-inch Chromebook for $179 at Walmart. Anything less than $200 for a Chromebook gets our attention, and this one is an eye-popping $90 off its MSRP.

The Asus C423 features a 14-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution—so no, it’s not 1080p, but we’ll settle given the price. Under the hood sits a reliable dual-core Intel Celeron N3350, plus 4GB of RAM and a decent 64GB of eMMC storage, all solid specs for this price point.

For ports, it’s rocking two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports with Alt Mode (display) support, and you can use one of the ports for charging the laptop itself. There are also two standard USB 3.1 Type-A ports for legacy peripherals, such as a printer or a mouse. If you need more storage, the C423 has a microSD card reader, and for wireless you have 802.11ac and Bluetooth.

All in all, that's pretty enticing for a $179 Chromebook. You wouldn’t want to use this as your daily driver, but it’s a solid secondary laptop for streaming video, running presentations, editing documents, and other on-the-go computing chores.

[Today’s deal: Asus C423 14-inch Chromebook for $179 at Walmart.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
