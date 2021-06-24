Need a second laptop? This 14-inch Asus Chromebook is just $179 right now

It’s crazy how useful Chromebooks can be. They boot up quickly, surf the web like a dream, and run Android and Linux desktop apps when you need them. Chromebooks also deliver plenty of bang for the buck, especially the one we found today: this Asus C423 14-inch Chromebook for $179 at Walmart. Anything less than $200 for a Chromebook gets our attention, and this one is an eye-popping $90 off its MSRP.

The Asus C423 features a 14-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution—so no, it’s not 1080p, but we’ll settle given the price. Under the hood sits a reliable dual-core Intel Celeron N3350, plus 4GB of RAM and a decent 64GB of eMMC storage, all solid specs for this price point.

For ports, it’s rocking two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports with Alt Mode (display) support, and you can use one of the ports for charging the laptop itself. There are also two standard USB 3.1 Type-A ports for legacy peripherals, such as a printer or a mouse. If you need more storage, the C423 has a microSD card reader, and for wireless you have 802.11ac and Bluetooth.

All in all, that's pretty enticing for a $179 Chromebook. You wouldn’t want to use this as your daily driver, but it’s a solid secondary laptop for streaming video, running presentations, editing documents, and other on-the-go computing chores.

[Today’s deal: Asus C423 14-inch Chromebook for $179 at Walmart.]