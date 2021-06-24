Act fast! The Xbox Series S is in stock at Costco—and on sale

The arrival of summer hasn't brought much relief to gamers on the hunt for the latest hardware (much to the disappointment of everyone hoping that we'd see some relief by the midpoint of the year). But if you've been fruitlessly searching for a next-gen console, you're in luck: Costco has the Xbox Series S in stockRemove non-product link—and it's down in price to $289.

This discounted version is the standard edition of the Xbox Series S (unlike the bundle deal that Costco was offering back in March), with just one controller. You save $10 off of the MSRP, which seems vaguely miraculous given that it's still hard to find in the wild.

In the box you get the console, power cable, HDMI cable, and that single controller. As the entry-level Xbox Series console, the S targets high-quality 1080p and 1440p gaming, rather than 4K. It also lacks a disc drive and comes with a smaller 512GB SSD and 10GB RAM, but it still plays games just fine, especially if you still use a 1080p TV or monitor. And given its all-digital nature, the X Series S pairs nicely with Xbox Game Pass.

A Costco membership is required to purchase this console, with a restriction of one per member. That limitation should make it easier to grab one of these bundles, but still, don’t delay. Costco explicitly notes that it reserves the right to cancel orders—presumably if the number of sales accidentally exceeds available inventory. Best to get your order in as early as possible.

[Today's deal: Xbox Series S for $289]