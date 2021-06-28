Deal

Upgrade to a big 31.5-inch 4K monitor for just $270

BuyDig is selling a 31.5-inch 4K monitor with FreeSync for $270.

If you need a solid multi-purpose 4K computer monitor that can display all those fresh spreadsheets and still have room for some gaming on the side, we’ve got a deal for you. BuyDig is selling an Acer 31.5-inch 4K computer monitor for $269. That’s about $80 cheaper than elsewhere and an excellent price for a workhorse 4K monitor.

This is a VA display, which is basically a compromise between the color reproduction of IPS and the responsiveness of a TN monitor. It has a response time of 4 milliseconds, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It also has a stand title of -3.5 to 11.5 degrees, while brightness maxes out at a decent 300 nits.

Acer loaded this monitor with AMD’s FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing and stutter during gaming, when paired with a compatible graphics card. You may be wondering why you’d even put FreeSync on a 60Hz monitor,  but the reality right now is that even top of the line 4K gaming rigs can struggle to push out 60 frames per second when running a AAA game.

That’s why this display is an excellent all-purpose monitor for work and play. We still wouldn’t call it a gaming monitor, but if you want something at a good price for a variety of use cases, this display is well worth considering—especially at today’s steep discount.

[Today’s deal: Acer 31.5-inch 4K display for $269 at BuyDig.]

