Here are the CPUs that officially can run Windows 11

A new operating system incompatible with older hardware—that’s surely another MacOS announcement, right? Not this time. Windows users could soon find themselves in the same boat as Apple fans: Following close behind Thursday’s official announcement of Windows 11 was the reveal of much stricter hardware compatibility for Windows 10’s successor.

Unlike previous generations of the operating system, Windows 11 tacks on tougher security requirements, like the presence of a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and the ability to use Secure Boot. In a mild surprise, Microsoft has already named specific processors that are cleared for the next era of Windows.

Much remains to be explained—such as the criteria for getting the green light—but for now, if you’re curious whether your chip made the cut, you can check. To make it easier, we dug in and pulled out the most commonly found CPUs on the list, which you’ll find below.

Is your processor not called out as compatible? Keep in mind that we’re still early into the reveal of Windows 11. Absence from the list may not be the ultimate restricting factor for installing Windows 11 on your system. We’ll update with more info here and in our Windows 11 coverage guide as we learn more.

Intel CPUs compatible with Windows 11

At the moment, Intel processors compatible with Windows 11 date back to mid-2017 and no earlier. Think 8th-generation CPUs and beyond. Microsoft has the full rundown on its site, which includes Pentium, Celeron, and Xeon chips. For ease of scanning, we’ve culled that list to a handful of the common mainstream consumer processors from each generation.

Intel 8th generation (“Coffee Lake,” “Whiskey Lake,” “Amber Lake”)

Desktop

Core i3-8100

Core i5-8400

Core i5-8600

Core i5-8600K

Core i7-8700

Core i7-8700K

Core i7-8086K

Mobile

Core m3-8100Y

Core i5-8200Y

Core i3-8130U

Core i3-8145U

Core i3-8100H

Core i5-8250U

Core i5-8400H

Core i7-8650U

Core i7-8665U

Core i7-8750H

Intel 9th generation (“Coffee Lake Refresh”)

Desktop

Core i3-9100

Core i5-9400

Core i5-9600

Core i5-9600K

Core i7-9700

Core i7-9700K

Core i9-9900

Core i9-9900K

Intel 10th generation (“Comet Lake,” “Ice Lake,” “Amber Lake”)

Desktop

Core i3-10100

Core i5-10400

Core i5-10600

Core i5-10600K

Core i7-10700

Core i7-10700K

Core i9-10900

Core i9-10900K

Mobile

Core i3-10100Y

Core i3-10100U

Core i5-10210U

Core i5-10200H

Core i5-10400H

Core i7-10510U

Core i7-10710U

Core i7-10750H

Core i7-10850H

Core i9-10980HK

Intel 11th generation (“Tiger Lake”)

Desktop

Core i3-11100

Core i5-11400

Core i5-11600

Core i5-11600K

Core i7-11700

Core i7-11700K

Core i9-11900

Core i9-11900K

Mobile

Core i3-1115G4

Core i5-1135G7

Core i5-11300H

Core i7-1165G7

Core i7-1185G7

Core i7-11375H

AMD

Currently, AMD processors approved for Windows 11 date back to 2018. For the most part, that covers 2nd gen Ryzen (Zen+) CPUs and beyond. Microsoft has the full list on its site, which includes Athlon and Epyc chips, but for ease of scanning, we’ve culled it down to the most common mainstream consumer processors from each generation.

We did find a few curious omissions from the full rundown. At the time of publication, the 3300X, 3700, 4600HS, and 5900H were missing.

AMD Ryzen 2000 series (Zen+, Zen*)

Desktop

Ryzen 3 2300X

Ryzen 5 2600

Ryzen 7 2700

Ryzen 7 2700X

Ryzen Threadripper 2920X

Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

Ryzen Threadripper 2990X

AMD Ryzen 3000 series (Zen 2, Zen+**)

Desktop

Ryzen 3 3100

Ryzen 5 3600

Ryzen 7 3700X

Ryzen 9 3900

Ryzen 9 3900X

Ryzen 9 3950X

Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX

Ryzen 3 3200G**

Ryzen 5 3400G**

Mobile**

Ryzen 3 3300U

Ryzen 5 3500U

Ryzen 5 3550H

Ryzen 7 3700U

Ryzen 7 3750H

AMD Ryzen 4000 series (Zen 2)

Desktop

Ryzen 3 4300G

Ryzen 5 4600G

Ryzen 7 4700G

Mobile

Ryzen 3 4300U

Ryzen 5 4500U

Ryzen 5 4600H

Ryzen 7 4700U

Ryzen 7 4800HS

Ryzen 7 4800H

Ryzen 9 4900HS

Ryzen 9 4900H

AMD Ryzen 5000 series (Zen 3)

Desktop

Ryzen 5 5600X

Ryzen 7 5800X

Ryzen 9 5900X

Ryzen 9 5950X

Mobile

Ryzen 3 5400U

Ryzen 5 5600U

Ryzen 5 5600HS

Ryzen 5 5600H

Ryzen 7 5800U

Ryzen 7 5800HS

Ryzen 7 5800H

Ryzen 9 5900HS

Ryzen 9 5900HX

Ryzen 9 5980HS

Ryzen 9 5980HX