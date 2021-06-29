This Ryzen-powered Dell notebook has killer specs for a $300 laptop

When you buy a Windows laptop for $300 you usually end up with an Intel Celeron processor, which is fine for what it does, but not something you’d pick if your budget allowed. Right now, Dell is extending that budget with an awesome deal on a $300 Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and a 1080p display rather than a cheap low-resolution screen. That’s way down from the $439 MSRP this laptop usually sells for.

This Inspiron 15 3000 features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB NVMe solid state drive. The processor is the Ryzen 3 3250U, which has two cores, four threads, and a max boost clock of 3.5GHz. This CPU is not from the most recent Ryzen laptop generation that showed up Intel’s laptop chips so dramatically—that would be the Ryzen 4000 series. Still, the Ryzen 3000 laptop processors are very good, and well worth the price—especially at this price.

For ports, Dell went 100 percent standard USB, with one USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. The laptop also has ethernet, HDMI out, and an SD card reader. This is a competently spec'd basic laptop that is currently available at a standout price. It’s not clear when this deal will end, but if you’re looking for a new laptop for travel or study, this looks like an all-around bargain.

[Today’s deal: Inspiron 15 3000 with Ryzen 3 processor for $300 on Dell.com.]