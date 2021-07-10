Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Become an expert manager and secure that promotion today

Project Management is an in-demand skill across industries. Getting someone who can direct and control the work of numerous people to get a project completed from conception to evaluation is no easy task. If you’re looking to earn that promotion, sharpen your management skills, or learn how to manage your employees, The Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle is the elearning course for you. Now you can grab this bundle for only $20, that’s less than a dollar per course!

This bundle comes with more than 50 hours of content and provides you with all you need in order to develop your management skills. If you’re looking to use programming to help your team, you can check out the lessons on Agile. If you want to become a certified manager, there’s PMP test preparation. And if you want to learn what the Fortune 500 company managers do, there are Six Sigma lessons as well! Anything you may need in the management world is in this bundle, with lifetime access for only $20.

Get ready to take your career to the next level or boost employee productivity, all it takes is a solid manager and the know-how to put everyone to work.

 
