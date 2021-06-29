Get a $50 Steam card with Razer's on-sale Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse

Gaming without a high DPI mouse is like walking on your hands for a mile. You’ll get where you’re going eventually, but the whole experience will suck. Turn yourself right side up and start running today with this $129 gaming bundle at Best BuyRemove non-product link that includes the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse, its charging dock, and a $50 Steam gift card. The mouse and dock alone are usually $170, making this an excellent deal–especially with the Steam Summer Sale currently in full swing.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but we called the wired non-Ultimate version “a great FPS mouse,” and the Basilisk Ultimate is well reviewed on retail sites. It features Razer’s HyperSpeed technology that reduces latency between the PC and the mouse for reaction times that are closer to wired peripherals. It also comes with a handy charging dock for when the mouse is not in use.

Since this is a Razer gaming mouse it’s rocking Chroma RGB lighting, of course, and you can use the company’s Razer Synapse and Chroma Studio software to adjust the lighting to your preference. It also has a 20,000 DPI optical sensor for crazy levels of accuracy if you have enough hand control to wield that much power. The Basilisk Ultimate rocks not one, not two, but 11 buttons, all of which are programmable to get the most out of your gaming time. As for the battery, Razer says it will last for up to 70 hours.

The bundle will be available at Best Buy until July 4 at 10 p.m. Pacific. But if you get it now, you’ll have enough time to get that gift card and use it before Steam’s Summer Sale ends on July 8.

[Today’s deal: Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse bundle for $129 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]