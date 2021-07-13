Pick up this refurbished Lenovo N21 Chromebook for just $115 while supplies last

If you’re in the market for a laptop, you’ve got a lot of options. But have you considered purchasing a Chromebook? Often maligned when they were first introduced, Chromebooks have become very viable in recent years. And when you consider the low cost of ownership compared with the features you get, the value is through the roof. Just look at this Lenovo N21 Chromebook, for instance, which is available for purchase at just $114.99.

The refurbished Lenovo N21 Chromebook is ideal for anyone that needs portable computing power. That makes it a great choice for students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and just about everyone in between. It features a fast Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of SSD storage, and a battery that offers an impressive nine hours of longevity. And since it runs on the reliable Chrome OS, it boots fast and isn’t susceptible to malware like so many other types of systems are.

At the end of the day, you want something that’ll give you as much bang for your buck as possible. As long as you aren’t doing any gaming or processor-intensive work like graphic design, then a Chromebook may be a great alternative. You can’t argue the affordability of the price point, and the features it gives are enough to keep most people content with their purchase.

Lenovo 11.6” N21 Chromebook 4GB RAM 16GB - Black (Refurbished) - $114.99



