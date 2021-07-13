Save over $130 off the cost of this ‘renewed’ Dell 3120 ChromeBook

Laptops are expensive. And, it turns out, they’re overpowered for what most people need. After all, if you just want to browse the web, check email, and maybe do some word processing, then why would you spend hundreds of dollars on a system that can do way more than that? That’s why, if you need a laptop for light-duty computing, we recommend checking out a Chromebook — And specifically this renewed Dell 3120, which is on sale right now.

The Dell 3120 Chromebook is perfect for students, busy professionals, and anyone else that needs portable computing power. It features an economical 2.16Ghz Intel Celeron processor, which provides ample power for light-duty applications. It’s also got 4GB of RAM, a 16GB SSD hard drive, and a nice 11” screen. And since it runs on the reliable Chrome OS, it isn’t susceptible to malware like Windows and even Mac systems are, which is obviously a bonus.

While some out there might balk at the fact this unit is described as ‘renewed’, we don’t believe that should be a cause for concern. That’s because every Dell 3120 offered in this deal is upgraded and tested to run exactly like it did when new. When you consider that you can purchase one for only $168.29, then that means this offer is about as low risk as it gets.

Dell ChromeBook 3120 Chromebook, 2.16 GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB DDR3 RAM, 16GB SSD Hard Drive, Chrome, 11" Screen (Renewed) - $168.29



Prices subject to change.