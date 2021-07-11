Protect your business from ransomware with this great service

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Cybersecurity is a major threat to businesses and individuals alike; the average victim of hacking loses $1,100 for individuals or $200,000 if they’re a small business. That’s why companies like Encrypt Office are now offering a lifetime subscription to their business plan for only $59.99.

Encrypt Office is a turnkey solution that will provide a ring of encryption around all of your business communications by encrypting your email and digital communications. They also make sure that your files themselves can’t be hacked with 5GB secure file transfer, three-factor authentication file storage, and upload pages to securely receive files from any web browser.

Their service is designed to be easy to use and implement, no expertise needed as Encrypt Office will take care of ensuring your business remains safe from any malicious hacker, ransomware, or virus. They also provide a full audit trail, so you can remain HIPAA compliant and safe at the same time. Their encryption technology seamlessly integrates with all major cloud platforms like Google Drive, Box, OneDrive, and Dropbox, so you waste no time getting back to work.

For a short time, Encrypt Office is selling lifetime subscriptions to their cybersecurity program for only $59.99. One fee, and a lifetime of knowing that your business is protected by a team of top-tier professionals, so you can focus on the important things.

 
 
Encrypt Office Business Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $59.99

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
