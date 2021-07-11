Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Learn how to do your own accounting with this $25 e-training bundle

There’s a reason why accountants earn such high salaries. Sure, maybe it looks like they just add and subtract numbers, but the reality is their jobs call for so much more skill than that. Want to get a bit of insight into what it takes to do their work? Then the Complete Corporate Finance Training Bundle, on sale right now, may be your best opportunity.

This web-based training package is ideal for entrepreneurs or anyone else that wants to start learning how to do their own financials. It includes four courses, each valued at $200 on their own, that introduce students to the basics and shows them how to read statements, make a budget, forecast financials, and more. And since each course is delivered by an actual CPA — Robert Steele, who comes highly rated — students will be learning from one of the best resources that the web has to offer in this area.

No, this program won't turn you into a professional accountant, but it will give you a solid introduction so you'll be better equipped to understand it all on your own. And, if you find you enjoy it, you could even use it as a springboard to further education. When you consider that The Complete Corporate Finance Training Bundle costs just $24.99 to enroll, then it becomes a low-risk, high reward venture.

 
