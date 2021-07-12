Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Take your own secure Wi-Fi network everywhere you go with the DuoTurbo

PCWorld |

sale 295724 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

You rely heavily on your home’s Wi-Fi network. Once you go out, though, that network is no longer available. Instead, your only choice is to either use cellular data or public Wi-Fi, neither of which are known for being secure, or you just go without. Wish you could take your home Wi-Fi network with you? Well now you can with the DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot.

The DuoTurbo is a small and portable device that lets you take your own, completely secure Wi-Fi network with you anywhere you go. It’s great for camping trips, vacations at the cottage, or business excursions where you need internet access but don’t have access to a permanent and secure network. It’s easy to set up, doesn’t require the use of a SIM card, and the service fees are affordable too — as low as $1.59 USD per day within the United States, in fact. But it comes with 9GB of complimentary data, so it’ll be a while before you’ll need to pay for service.

Plus, it just plain works. That’s why so many people have already purchased the DuoTurbo and have given it high marks on Amazon. And it’s another reason why everyone who doesn’t already have it should get one, and especially right now since it’s on sale for just $152.99 while supplies last.

 
DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot with Complimentary 9GB Data - $152.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes