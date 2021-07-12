Take your own secure Wi-Fi network everywhere you go with the DuoTurbo

You rely heavily on your home’s Wi-Fi network. Once you go out, though, that network is no longer available. Instead, your only choice is to either use cellular data or public Wi-Fi, neither of which are known for being secure, or you just go without. Wish you could take your home Wi-Fi network with you? Well now you can with the DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot.

The DuoTurbo is a small and portable device that lets you take your own, completely secure Wi-Fi network with you anywhere you go. It’s great for camping trips, vacations at the cottage, or business excursions where you need internet access but don’t have access to a permanent and secure network. It’s easy to set up, doesn’t require the use of a SIM card, and the service fees are affordable too — as low as $1.59 USD per day within the United States, in fact. But it comes with 9GB of complimentary data, so it’ll be a while before you’ll need to pay for service.

Plus, it just plain works. That’s why so many people have already purchased the DuoTurbo and have given it high marks on Amazon. And it’s another reason why everyone who doesn’t already have it should get one, and especially right now since it’s on sale for just $152.99 while supplies last.

