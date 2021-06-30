Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 182: Dissecting Windows 11's best features and worst controversies

There's a LOT to discuss.

The Full Nerd
Windows 11: Features, hardware requirements, bummers, and more | The Full Nerd ep. 182   (02:02:04)
Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray are joined by PCWorld’s resident Windows guru Mark Hachman to delve deep into the newly announced Windows 11.

Mark has spent endless hours tinkering with both leaked and official Windows 11 builds to discover everything you need to know about the operating system. First, we go over the hottest new features you need to know about, then shift gears to discuss more controversial subjects, like Windows 11’s strict TPM requirements, limited CPU support list, and required Microsoft accounts. There’s a lot to cover, and we spent roughly two hours debating Windows 11’s intricacies and fielding pointed questions from the live audience, all through the lens of true desktop enthusiasts. Don’t miss out.

You can give the Windows 11 beta a whirl for yourself if you’re a Windows Insider, too.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 182 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We're also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd merch!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we'll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd's Discord server. 

