The Full Nerd ep. 182: Dissecting Windows 11's best features and worst controversies

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray are joined by PCWorld’s resident Windows guru Mark Hachman to delve deep into the newly announced Windows 11.

Mark has spent endless hours tinkering with both leaked and official Windows 11 builds to discover everything you need to know about the operating system. First, we go over the hottest new features you need to know about, then shift gears to discuss more controversial subjects, like Windows 11’s strict TPM requirements, limited CPU support list, and required Microsoft accounts. There’s a lot to cover, and we spent roughly two hours debating Windows 11’s intricacies and fielding pointed questions from the live audience, all through the lens of true desktop enthusiasts. Don’t miss out.

You can give the Windows 11 beta a whirl for yourself if you’re a Windows Insider, too.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 182 on YouTube or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

