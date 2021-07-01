Today only, this 4TB WD external drive is $90 instead of $150

Today only, you can get enough room to back up your PC and house a small media library for under $100. Now that’s a deal. Best Buy is selling a 4TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $90Remove non-product link. That’s $60 off the MSRP and a very good price for this much storage. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday evening.

The WD Easystore is a basic portable hard drive. It draws power from a USB port and uses USB 3.1 Gen 1 for file transfers. It’s small enough to fit nicely into a backpack without getting in the way, measuring just 3.2 inches by 0.8 inches and weighing around eight ounces.

WD loaded this drive with some of its own software such as WD Discovery, WD Backup, and WD Drive Utilities if you want to use them. WD has also thrown in a free gift from Shutterfly with your choice of either a $25 credit or an 8-by-8 photo book.

The Easystore starts life as an NTFS drive. If you want to use it with a Mac you’ll need to reformat it in order to write to the drive. This is a solid hard drive at an excellent price, but again, act fast if you’re interested—the cost goes back up at the end of the day.

[Today's deal: 4TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $90 at Best Buy.]