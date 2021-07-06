Deal

Apple's ultra-fast M1 iPad Pro is already $50 off

Amazon is selling the 128GB iPad Pro with the new M1 chip for $749.

Contributor, PCWorld |

11inchipadpro
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Today you can get the “supercharged” 11-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip for a less supercharged price. Amazon is selling Apple’s newest 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro for $749. That’s $50 off Apple’s usual price, a mere month or so after its debut.

We haven’t reviewed the 11-inch iPad Pro, but we did look at the 12.9-inch M1 version, giving it 4 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We called it “the absolute best tablet Apple or anyone else has ever made.” The 11-inch and 12.9-inch have the same internals with the display being the only major difference. That means you can take the benchmarks from our review and expect the 11-inch to have similar results.

As with other Apple products, the M1 processor in the iPad Pro is crazy fast with excellent showings in our Geekbench 5 and 3DMark Wild Life tests. The battery life hasn’t changed, but the 10-hour standard for iPads was already really good–though we wouldn’t complain if it increased.

The 11-inch iPad Pro features a liquid retina display with 2388-by-1668 resolution, a 12 megapixel wide camera, and a 10MP ultra wide camera with LiDar scanner for augmented reality. It’s also rocking a Thunderbolt port for connecting to external storage, displays, and docks.

If you’re looking for a new tablet, it’s an excellent day to go Pro.

[Today’s deal: 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro for $749 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes