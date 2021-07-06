Apple's ultra-fast M1 iPad Pro is already $50 off

Today you can get the “supercharged” 11-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip for a less supercharged price. Amazon is selling Apple’s newest 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro for $749. That’s $50 off Apple’s usual price, a mere month or so after its debut.

We haven’t reviewed the 11-inch iPad Pro, but we did look at the 12.9-inch M1 version, giving it 4 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We called it “the absolute best tablet Apple or anyone else has ever made.” The 11-inch and 12.9-inch have the same internals with the display being the only major difference. That means you can take the benchmarks from our review and expect the 11-inch to have similar results.

As with other Apple products, the M1 processor in the iPad Pro is crazy fast with excellent showings in our Geekbench 5 and 3DMark Wild Life tests. The battery life hasn’t changed, but the 10-hour standard for iPads was already really good–though we wouldn’t complain if it increased.

The 11-inch iPad Pro features a liquid retina display with 2388-by-1668 resolution, a 12 megapixel wide camera, and a 10MP ultra wide camera with LiDar scanner for augmented reality. It’s also rocking a Thunderbolt port for connecting to external storage, displays, and docks.

If you’re looking for a new tablet, it’s an excellent day to go Pro.

[Today’s deal: 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro for $749 at Amazon.]