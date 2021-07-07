Lenovo's Yoga Mouse doubles as a media remote, and it's 66% off

If you want a desktop mouse that can also act like a remote control for presentations and the like, Lenovo has the deal for you. The computer maker has a Black Friday in July sale going on right now. As part of it the company is selling its Yoga Mouse for $30Remove non-product link. That’s a whopping 66 percent off the MSRP and about $15 to $20 better than you’ll find elsewhere right now.

The Lenovo Yoga Mouse is a wireless peripheral that connects over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 4.1. It’s a two-in-one mouse that can work as a regular mouse, with a shape similar to Microsoft’s Arc Mouse. It can also fold down into a handheld remote with a small touchpad for controlling the PC. You can use this for presentations or when watching a movie or playing music.

Even though this isn't a gaming mouse, the Yoga Mouse offers stellar responsiveness on with a maximum 1,600 DPI. It has four buttons including left and right, a clickable scroll wheel, and a Windows button. As for battery life, Lenovo says you can get up to one month’s worth of activity after a two hour charge.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Yoga Mouse for $30 at Lenovo.com.Remove non-product link]