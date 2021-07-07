Deal

Lenovo's Yoga Mouse doubles as a media remote, and it's 66% off

Lenovo is selling its Yoga Mouse for $20 cheaper than elsewhere right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

yogamouse
Yoga

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you want a desktop mouse that can also act like a remote control for presentations and the like, Lenovo has the deal for you. The computer maker has a Black Friday in July sale going on right now. As part of it the company is selling its Yoga Mouse for $30. That’s a whopping 66 percent off the MSRP and about $15 to $20 better than you’ll find elsewhere right now.

The Lenovo Yoga Mouse is a wireless peripheral that connects over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 4.1. It’s a two-in-one mouse that can work as a regular mouse, with a shape similar to Microsoft’s Arc Mouse. It can also fold down into a handheld remote with a small touchpad for controlling the PC. You can use this for presentations or when watching a movie or playing music.

Even though this isn't a gaming mouse, the Yoga Mouse offers stellar responsiveness on with a maximum 1,600 DPI. It has four buttons including left and right, a clickable scroll wheel, and a Windows button. As for battery life, Lenovo says you can get up to one month’s worth of activity after a two hour charge.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Yoga Mouse for $30 at Lenovo.com.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes