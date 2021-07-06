Deal

This Gigabyte Aero laptop with an RTX 3070 inside is a steal at $1,549

Newegg has an excellent price today for a Gigabyte Aero gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 GPU.

Contributor, PCWorld |

gigabyteaero15
Gigabyte

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you’re sick of trying to find a desktop graphics card, or simply want to take your games on the road without breaking the bank, today is the day to head to Newegg. The retailer is selling a 15.6-inch Gigabyte Aero with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for $1549 after a $200 mail-in rebate. As long as you get that rebate, this is an excellent price for a laptop with that powerful GPU inside. The notebook normally costs $2,000.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 features a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. For a processor, you get an eight-core, sixteen thread Intel Core i7-10870H gaming chip with a base clock of 2.2GHz and a boost to 5GHz.

The graphics, as we mentioned earlier, are handled by the GeForce RTX 3070. We reviewed the desktop version of this GPU in October giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. This GPU will be simply excellent for high refresh rate 1080p as it’s also a very capable 1440p option, though laptop makers have flexibility in how they configure their systems.

The Aero 15 includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has one Thunderbolt 3 port, one mini DisplayPort 1.4, and one HDMI 2.1. It also has three standard USB ports with USB 3.2 Gen 1.

If that wasn’t enough you also get a few free gifts with this laptop, including six months of GeForce Now, the company’s cloud gaming platform, and a free copy of Death Stranding (after redeeming with Intel).

This is an fantastic deal for a laptop this powerful.

[Today’s deal: Gigabyte Aero 15 laptop for $1549 at Newegg.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes