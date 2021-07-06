This Gigabyte Aero laptop with an RTX 3070 inside is a steal at $1,549

If you’re sick of trying to find a desktop graphics card, or simply want to take your games on the road without breaking the bank, today is the day to head to Newegg. The retailer is selling a 15.6-inch Gigabyte Aero with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for $1549Remove non-product link after a $200 mail-in rebate. As long as you get that rebate, this is an excellent price for a laptop with that powerful GPU inside. The notebook normally costs $2,000.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 features a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. For a processor, you get an eight-core, sixteen thread Intel Core i7-10870H gaming chip with a base clock of 2.2GHz and a boost to 5GHz.

The graphics, as we mentioned earlier, are handled by the GeForce RTX 3070. We reviewed the desktop version of this GPU in October giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. This GPU will be simply excellent for high refresh rate 1080p as it’s also a very capable 1440p option, though laptop makers have flexibility in how they configure their systems.

The Aero 15 includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has one Thunderbolt 3 port, one mini DisplayPort 1.4, and one HDMI 2.1. It also has three standard USB ports with USB 3.2 Gen 1.

If that wasn’t enough you also get a few free gifts with this laptop, including six months of GeForce Now, the company’s cloud gaming platform, and a free copy of Death Stranding (after redeeming with Intel).

This is an fantastic deal for a laptop this powerful.

[Today’s deal: Gigabyte Aero 15 laptop for $1549 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]