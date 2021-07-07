Treat your hands to these comfy $5 Nintendo Switch Joy Con grips

Get ready Zelda fans, a revised Switch console is coming in October with a slightly bigger and much better OLED display. Start gearing up for the Nintendo game-a-thon this fall with an extra-comfy Joy Con grip. Amazon is selling the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grip for $5. That's $10 off the MSRP and the all-time low.

PowerA's Comfort Grip has all the features you need for turning two Joy Cons into something that approximates a standard console controller. It features two slots for the Joy Cons themselves, and player number indicator lights. PowerA generally produces good stuff, this grip is officially licensed gear, and it's well reviewed on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 starts from nearly 24,000 ratings.

In case you're wondering, yes, the new OLED Nintendo Switch will have the same size Joy Cons as the original, meaning this grip will work just fine. There isn't much else to it. The PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grip is a handy accessory for one of the most fun and family friendly consoles around right now.

The new Switch rolls out on October 8.

[Today's deal: PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grip for $5 on Amazon.]