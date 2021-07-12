Absolute bargain: This 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook is a jaw-dropping $129

If you need a cheap laptop that can get online and run a few apps when you need them, then listen up. Walmart is selling an 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook with an Intel Celeron processor for $129. That's $100 off the MSRP and an excellent price for this machine.

The Acer Chromebook 311 features an 11.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution. The processor is a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 with a base clock of 1.1GHz and boost to 2.8GHz. For RAM it has 4GB, which is more than enough for a Chromebook, and onboard storage is 32GB eMMC. There's a microSD card slot if you need extra storage, and for ports it has two standard USB 3.1 Gen 1 and two Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1. For connectivity it has 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

As is the case with most newer Chromebooks, this one supports the Google Play Store and Linux apps, giving you the best of everything: an excellent simple browser OS when all you need is the web; Linux apps when you need a proper desktop program; and Android apps to fill in any gaps. For under $150 you simply won't find a better laptop.

[ Today's deal: Acer Chromebook 311 for $129 at Walmart. ]