This 256GB U3 SD card is still at its Prime Day price

Anyone who needs to load up the storage capacity for their laptop or DSLR camera can find a good deal at Amazon today. The online retailer is selling a 256GB full-size Samsung Pro Plus SD card for $30. That's $20 off the MSRP, and the same price we saw on Prime Day.

The Samsung Pro Plus supports sequential read speeds up to 100 megabytes per second, and sequential write speeds up to 90 megabytes per second, according to Samsung.

You can find SD cards for about the same price or even less with this capacity, but they're usually Speed Grade 1 (U1) cards, while this card is Speed Grade 3 (U3). That means it's optimized for 4K and 1080p video capture, while a U1 card is better suited for high resolution RAW and JPEG images, as well as 720p and 1080p video. Basically, if you want a card that's good for 4K video, this is the one to get.

Besides being ideal for 4K video, this Samsung SD card is durable as well. It can resist salt water for up to three days in a depth of one meter (around three feet). It can also withstand drops up to 16.4 feet, and it shouldn't have any trouble going through airport X-ray machines.

[Today's deal: 256GB Samsung Pro Plus SD card for $30 at Amazon.]