Save your stuff on the go with this 2TB portable hard drive for $55

You have digital stuff. You need a drive to store that digital stuff. And today, Best Buy is offering a great deal on portable storage that makes it easy to take your stuff with with wherever you go. The big box retailer is selling the 2TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $55Remove non-product link. That’s a whopping half off the asking price. Today’s deal isn’t quite as good on per gigabyte pricing as the 4TB hard drive we saw earlier in July, but it’s close.

Easystore is a standard budget-priced hard drive in black plastic box. It uses USB 3.0, but WD provides no word on which generation of USB. This is a portable drive, meaning it draws power through the USB port it’s using and doesn’t need to be plugged in.

As usual, this drive comes with the option to use a bunch of WD software, including backup and maintenance utilities. Those are all fine, but pretty much everything you need is built into Windows 10 already. Though if you ever do need to completely wipe the drive you may need some help from third-party software.

WD says this drive works with Windows and Mac out of the box, but it’s formatted for NTFS, meaning Macs can read but not write to the drive. Mac users can easily format the drive using this tutorial on Macworld.

