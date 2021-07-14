Start tinkering with the Raspberry Pi with this cheaper-than-ever kit

Deal

Get a jump on that coding or hardware hacking project with this Raspberry Pi 4 starter kit for $95.

Contributor, PCWorld |

canakitraspberrypi4
CanaKit

The summer is a great time for kicking off a coding or hardware hacking project, and today Amazon can help you save on the project’s startup costs. The online retailer is selling the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Pro Kit for $95. To get the sale price, clip the $15 off coupon underneath the price on the product page. The kit is already $10 off, and the extra $15 is added on top of that. 

This kit is designed for turning the Raspberry Pi into a baby desktop, but there’s no reason you couldn’t turn around and use this board for a hardware project. The kit includes the Raspberry Pi 4 board with 4GB of RAM, and a CanaKit enclosure with built-in heat sink for the board. It also has a 64GB microSD card loaded with Raspberry Pi’s NOOBS software to make it easier to load the board with an operating system. You also get a power supply for with an on/off power switch, and a micro HDMI to HDMI cable.

If you want to teach a child (or yourself) to code in Python this is a fantastic bundle to start doing just that. For anyone who doesn’t find this particular kit that interesting, CanaKit and others have a number of options, and we’ve rounded them up in our look at the best Raspberry Pi kits.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
