Start tinkering with the Raspberry Pi with this cheaper-than-ever kit

The summer is a great time for kicking off a coding or hardware hacking project, and today Amazon can help you save on the project’s startup costs. The online retailer is selling the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Pro Kit for $95. To get the sale price, clip the $15 off coupon underneath the price on the product page. The kit is already $10 off, and the extra $15 is added on top of that.

This kit is designed for turning the Raspberry Pi into a baby desktop, but there’s no reason you couldn’t turn around and use this board for a hardware project. The kit includes the Raspberry Pi 4 board with 4GB of RAM, and a CanaKit enclosure with built-in heat sink for the board. It also has a 64GB microSD card loaded with Raspberry Pi’s NOOBS software to make it easier to load the board with an operating system. You also get a power supply for with an on/off power switch, and a micro HDMI to HDMI cable.

If you want to teach a child (or yourself) to code in Python this is a fantastic bundle to start doing just that. For anyone who doesn’t find this particular kit that interesting, CanaKit and others have a number of options, and we’ve rounded them up in our look at the best Raspberry Pi kits.

[Today’s deal: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Pro Kit for $95 at Amazon.]