Stay charged for cheap with this 1-day Anker accessories blowout sale

You can never have too many chargers, especially with some phones coming without a charger in the box these days. Fortunately, Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Anker charging productsRemove non-product link with discounts up to 35 percent. The sale isn’t huge, but there are some good deals in here for people who need an affordable wireless charger, or an even better wall charger. Here are our top three picks from the sale, which ends just before midnight on Monday evening.

First up is the Anker 15 watt Max Wireless Charger for $20. This charger is usually $30, and today’s price is the all-time low. This charger is Qi certified and works with a variety of phones, including iPhones that support wireless charging, the Samsung Galaxy S20, and others. It has an aluminum base that is supposed to be better at heat dissipation, and there’s an anti-slip silicone pad to keep everything in place.

Next up we have the Anker Powerport Speed Plus Duo wall charger for $18.19, down from $26 and another all-time low. This charger has one Type-C charging port and one standard USB port. The Type-C port can deliver up to 30 watts of power, which is good for phones, tablets, and lightweight laptops. The regular USB port, meanwhile, can deliver up to 12 watts.

Finally, we have the Anker PowerCore III Elite power bank bundle for $110, down from $160. This is a 25,600mAh portable battery with enough juice to charge some laptops on the go, as well as the iPhone 11 and similar phones more than 5 times. The bundle also comes with a USB-C wall charger.

These may be our favorite deals in today’s one-day sale, but there are several other options available. Be sure to check it out if you’re on the hunt for better charging.

[Today’s deal: Anker one-day charging gear sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]