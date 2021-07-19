This HyperX gaming headset is on sale for just $20

Today you can get a gaming headset from a major gaming peripherals company for not much more than you’d spend on a large pizza. Amazon is selling the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for $20. That’s half off the usual price and an excellent price for a non-name gaming headset, much less one from HyperX.

We haven’t reviewed the Cloud Stinger Core, but we did look at the step up Cloud Stinger, calling it “solid entry-level audio.” We found it had good mid-heavy sound, but it couldn’t match the more expensive HyperX Cloud—no surprise there.

This version of the Cloud Stinger features a passive noise cancelling swivel microphone, a closed cup design, cloth and foam ear cushions, and 40mm directional drivers. There’s also in-line audio control to mute the mic and adjust audio volume.

The headset works with PC, Xbox, and PlayStation via a 3.5mm jack. To keep costs down HyperX doesn’t include a Y-splitter to insert the headset into separate headphone and microphone jacks. The Y-splitter is a must for most PC gamers who want to talk on voice comms, so you’ll need to pick one up. If this isn’t your first gaming headset, however, it’s likely you have one sitting around.

[Today’s deal: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for $20 at Amazon.]