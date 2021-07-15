Save $76 on Apple's opulent AirPods Max noise-cancelling headphones

It’s no secret we loved the AirPods Max. We love them so much we keep saying the word ‘opulent’ to describe them. If you want to luxuriate in the tones of the AirPods Max without paying their fully extravagant price, head over to Amazon today. The online retailer slashed $76 off the AirPods Max, bringing it down from $549 to $472.83. Better yet, the deal applies to every color option available.

We gave these headphones four out of five stars in our review. “The AirPods Max look great, sound great, and are quite comfortable,” we said. We would’ve given these headphones a higher rating, but we really couldn’t justify that sky-high $549 price. “They’re more expensive than, and more premium than, competing consumer wireless noise-cancelling headphones…But they don’t offer sound quality up to the standards of more expensive audiophile headphones, like those from Sennheiser or Focal,” we said.

We argued that the AirPods Max would be more attractive if they were $100 cheaper, and today's $76 discount brings the final cost awfully close to that. If you wanted a great pumping sound for your iPhone or iPad then these are the headphones to splurge on—especially for that nifty Spatial Audio feature.

[Today’s deal: AirPods Max for $472.83 on Amazon.]