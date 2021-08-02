This popular game streaming software records in stunning 8K costs just $10

It’s no secret that people are creating content and then streaming to sites like Twitch and YouTube. But did you know they’re making a ton of money off it? If this is an area you’d like to explore and need the software to get started, then this is the perfect time to pick up Action! 4, the screen recording title of choice for streamers all over the world.

Action! is an all-in-one screen recording and game streaming software that makes it super easy to broadcast content online. It records and streams in stunning 8K Ultra HD resolution, it won’t eat up a lot of your CPU’s resources, and there are no time limits — three attributes that really set this software apart from others in the same category.

Even if you have no desire to be a game streamer, this software is still something everyone should have. It’s great for webinars, broadcasting Zoom meetings, and tutorials. It’s easy to use, you can set your own watermark or another graphic, and it’s compatible with green screen technology so you can add a professional touch to your creations.

Software like this one tends to get pretty expensive. That’s why we’re offering Action! 4 to readers at a discounted price. If you buy right now, you’ll save 66 percent off the usual cost and purchase for a comparatively affordable $9.99.

Action! Screen Recording Software and Gameplay Recorder - $9.99



