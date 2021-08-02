This HD camera drone is super easy to fly and is on sale for under $100

There are lots of consumer-grade camera drones on the market. While they all have their individual pros and cons, one common thread is that they aren’t known for being easy to fly — especially for beginners. That’s why we’re happy to introduce you to the Ninja Dragon Max Flip drone, which features sensors and gesture control that makes flying it as simple as possible.

The Ninja Dragon Max Flip may be the best small, consumer-grade drone you can buy right now in this price range. It features a 1080p HD camera that’s capable of taking both video and still shots, LED lights so you can fly it at night, and it comes with three batteries so you’ll experience far less downtime.

What really sets this drone apart from the others, though, is in how simple it is to fly. It boasts a 6-axis gyroscope, Wi-Fi connectivity, and smart controls. You can draw a path for your drone on your phone and it’ll automatically follow it, it features stable air pressure hovering tech, and it’ll even respond to things like hand gestures so the chance of losing control is greatly reduced.

If you are in the market for a small, consumer-grade drone, the Ninja Dragon Max Flip should be at the top of your wish list. And right now is a great time to get it since it’s been reduced in price by 41 percent to just $99.

