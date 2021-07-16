Get Amazon's Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $130 after a huge $70 discount

If your child needs a versatile tablet that still offers some helpful guardrails, don't miss today's deal. Amazon is selling the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $130. That's $70 off the usual price and only $10 above the Prime Day price—the only other time this particular tablet has gone on sale.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is for kids aged 6 to 12. Amazon says it has "features that empower kids to independently explore and expanded, age-appropriate content." The Pro comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. This tablet's Kids Plus subscription focuses more on content for older kids, including a curated list of PG and PG-13 videos curated by the Amazon Kids team. There's also a special digital store where kids can request access to apps such as Disney Plus, Spotify, Minecraft, and Zoom.

The tablet itself features a 10.1-inch 1080p display, a Type-C USB port (at USB 2.0 speeds), 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. There's also a microSD slot that's capable of taking up to 1TB cards. Like other kid-centric Amazon tablets, this one comes with a case and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

If you're looking for a tablet to get for your kids, this is an excellent option, and today it's available at a fantastically low price.

[Today's deal: Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $130 on Amazon.]