Deal

Get Amazon's Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $130 after a huge $70 discount

Amazon has dropped the price of the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro to $130.

Contributor, PCWorld |

amazonkids10pro
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If your child needs a versatile tablet that still offers some helpful guardrails, don't miss today's deal. Amazon is selling the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $130. That's $70 off the usual price and only $10 above the Prime Day price—the only other time this particular tablet has gone on sale.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is for kids aged 6 to 12. Amazon says it has "features that empower kids to independently explore and expanded, age-appropriate content." The Pro comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. This tablet's Kids Plus subscription focuses more on content for older kids, including a curated list of PG and PG-13 videos curated by the Amazon Kids team. There's also a special digital store where kids can request access to apps such as Disney Plus, Spotify, Minecraft, and Zoom.

The tablet itself features a 10.1-inch 1080p display, a Type-C USB port (at USB 2.0 speeds), 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. There's also a microSD slot that's capable of taking up to 1TB cards. Like other kid-centric Amazon tablets, this one comes with a case and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

If you're looking for a tablet to get for your kids, this is an excellent option, and today it's available at a fantastically low price.

[Today's deal: Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $130 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes