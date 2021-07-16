Discover your genetic history with 50% off 23andMe Ancestry + Health

You’ve got another chance to test that DNA of yours on the cheap and see if you’re really as Swedish as your grandmother says. Woot is selling the 23andMe Health Plus Ancestry bundle for $99Remove non-product link. That’s 50 percent off, and an excellent price for discovering your genetic history. Act fast if you’re interested though, as Woot deals expire at midnight or whenever the inventory sells out.

We reviewed this 23andMe bundle in 2020, giving it five out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “23andMe Health + Ancestry is a comprehensive DNA test that delivers fascinating results, all presented in a user-friendly and attractive manner. It’s an excellent overall package,” we said.

We also called 23andMe the best DNA test you can find right now in our round-up of the best DNA testing kits. “You can expect to receive a robust amount of information on your heritage, genetic traits, and relatives in its system,” we said.

The great part about 23andMe is that when the company adds new reports to its package, you’ll get even more data about your DNA. Currently, 23andMe provides extensive health and ancestry data. Their research will not only show you where most of your ancestors come from, but also whether you have a genetic predisposition to ailments and some off-the-wall traits such as musical pitch.

It’s a fascinating exercise and today, you can do it for half off—if you claim this deal before it disappears, that is.

[Today’s deal: 23andMe Health + Ancestry bundle for $99 on Woot.Remove non-product link]