Killer deal: This luxurious 35-inch ultrawide monitor is just $300

Today is the day to go ultrawide. Monoprice is selling the 35-inch Zero-G curved ultrawide monitor for $300Remove non-product link. That’s $100 off the usual cost, and a flat-out fantastic for a monitor with these specs.

The 35-inch Zero-G offers everything you need for a spectacularly immersive gaming experience. Its 3440-by-1440 resolution comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio. That’s much wider than the usual 16:9, but the extra real screen space should excel at work and play alike, as we detailed in our recent look at whether ultrawide monitors are worth it.

This monitor also includes FreeSync, of course, to get those sweet, sweet tearing- and stutter-free gaming visuals, while the ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate should making those visuals feel even smoother (if your graphics card can handle it). This is a VA panel so the response time is a little high at 4ms, but it should still be just fine for gaming.

If those last two paragraphs sound like a bunch of mumbo jumbo then check out our guide to what to look for in a gaming monitor.

Monoprice's Zero-G features a 1800R curvature, which is a more gentle curve than the common 1500R and a great transition spec when you’re coming from a regular flat panel.

Bottom line? This looks like a excellent monitor to upgrade your gaming experience to something much more immersive, and right now it's going for a ludicrously low price. Don't miss out.

